Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.98.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $223.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.