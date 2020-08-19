Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55 ($0.72).

PMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of PMO traded down GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 33.85 ($0.44). The company had a trading volume of 6,328,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.53. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50.

Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

