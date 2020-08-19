Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

PBH stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

