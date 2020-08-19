Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Preveceutical Medical stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 257,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Preveceutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Preveceutical Medical alerts:

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Preveceutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preveceutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.