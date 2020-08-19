Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 122,303 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.