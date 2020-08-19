Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Medifast worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

