Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.