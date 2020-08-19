Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $31,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE:CLF opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

