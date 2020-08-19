Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,861 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of IDACORP worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

