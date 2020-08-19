Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 70,721 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of International Paper worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

