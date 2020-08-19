Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after buying an additional 495,688 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 548.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

