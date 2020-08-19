Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $499.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.77 and a 200-day moving average of $438.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

