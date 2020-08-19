Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Align Technology worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 74.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

ALGN stock opened at $306.07 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,719. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

