Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 5,688.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Essent Group worth $27,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Essent Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,295,000 after purchasing an additional 969,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essent Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,420,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 762,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

