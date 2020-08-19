Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.60 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Tetra Tech worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $3,285,834 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.