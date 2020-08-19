Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,965. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

