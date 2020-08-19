Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.78 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of D. R. Horton worth $28,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,176,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

