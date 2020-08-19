Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.33 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,148,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

