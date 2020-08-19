Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.61 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Incyte worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 36.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

