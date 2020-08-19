Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.67 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aptiv worth $29,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

