Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.82 Million Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Aaron’s worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 736,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 247,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

