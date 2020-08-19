Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $30,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

NYSE:EIX opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

