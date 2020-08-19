Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.78% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $27,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after buying an additional 813,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,211,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,070 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $293,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.