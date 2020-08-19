Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $31,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 732.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,506.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,962.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,652 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

