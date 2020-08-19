Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 147,921 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 147,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,169,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,404,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.