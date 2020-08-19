Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 42,090 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

