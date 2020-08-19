Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,119 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of ExlService worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ExlService by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

