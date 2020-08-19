Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,723 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.54% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,981,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $609.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.