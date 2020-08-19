Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 99,933 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $31,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPY shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

