PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $347,414.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and $347,414.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,731.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.02480351 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00654669 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009012 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,006,897,933 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

