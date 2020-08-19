Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CFO Jon R. Moeller Sells 81,755 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90.

Jon R. Moeller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

