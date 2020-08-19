Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

