Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $98,398.15 and approximately $20.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,827.57 or 1.00454078 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000543 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00203459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004782 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

