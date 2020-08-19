Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

NYSE:PGR opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

