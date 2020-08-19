Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 145.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,553 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,226. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.