Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after buying an additional 2,934,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after buying an additional 2,307,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PLD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,734. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

