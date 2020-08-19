Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $7.93 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00009765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $772,022.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00138643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.01780563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

