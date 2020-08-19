ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $33.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $33.19. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 163,586 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,010.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 596,477 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,212,192.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 287,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.