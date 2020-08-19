ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.48

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and traded as low as $69.15. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 133,251 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.