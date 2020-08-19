ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.11

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.11, but opened at $64.62. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 80,656 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.