ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.29

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 2637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,102,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

