ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.00. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 72,811 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the second quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 1st quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 1st quarter worth $6,327,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

