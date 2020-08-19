Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 274,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 160,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

