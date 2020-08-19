Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 4,787,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,376. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

