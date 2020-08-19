Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. 6,371,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.