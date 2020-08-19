Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 74,397 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 699.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 833,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567,775 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 20,118,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,763,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

