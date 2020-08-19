Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,481,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.