Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $16,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.64. The stock had a trading volume of 885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.17. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

