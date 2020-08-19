Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. The stock has a market cap of $390.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.