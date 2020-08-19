Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 97,258 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97,258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 272.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,970,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,255,086. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

